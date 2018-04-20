KSAT to air boxing match on streaming channels this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 will air a boxing match called "Whose 'O' Must Go" on its San Antonio TV streaming channel this Saturday.

The match, which will be held at the Mi Mercado Event Center, will be available via our channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV starting at 7:30 p.m.

The six-round main event will feature undefeated fighters James Cantu and Jairo Castaneda, who will battle for the welterweight supremacy in San Antonio.

Daniel “Da Beast” Baez will also face off against Isai Mireles.

