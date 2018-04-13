Must see places Selena fans should visit in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been 23 years since the death of Selena Quintanilla, affectionately known as “La Reina” of Tejano.

Two decades after her death, fans still visit her hometown of Corpus Christi to pay homage to spots dedicated to the superstar.

This upcoming weekend Corpus Christi will be flooded with thousands of fans for Fiesta de la Flor.

KSAT 12's Sarah Acosta, a Corpus Christi native, has her list of the “Unofficial Selena Tour”, a list of places in Corpus Christi that are must see for fans who want to honor the late Tejano Star.

MURALS

4261 Elvira Drive

This mural is on the wall of a corner store that is also on the same street where Selena once lived in Corpus Christi. It’s a fun spot for Selena selfies. Guests can also visit the neighborhood that Selena was a part of.

4243 South Port Avenue

This mural was painted right after she passed away. It’s on the side of Aaron’s Building on South Port Avenue. At one point when the building was being renovated people feared the mural would be torn down. It remains untouched.

HI HO TEX-MEX RESTAURANT

Hi-Ho is located in the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue. It serves Tex-Mex food and was one of Selena’s favorite places to eat in Corpus Christi. Here you will find lots of never before seen photos on the walls and Selena art all over the restaurant.

According to fans, her favorite thing to order was the Carne Guisada plate. Make sure you come early, the restaurant tends to get packed quickly and closes its doors by 2:30 p.m.

SELENA MUSEUM, SOUTH TEXAS WALK OF FAME STAR & GRAVE SITE

The Selena Museum is located in the 5400 block of Leopard Street. The site is Selena’s former recording studio. Here you can see some of her iconic outfits, her red convertible as well as her Grammy awards. Make sure you call beforehand to find museum hours. The phone number is 361-289-9013.

The South Texas Walk of Fame star is located at Water Street Market in the 300 block of North Water Street. You’ll find Selena’s star at the entrance of the Executive Surf Club Restaurant and Bar, which is right next to the main fountain.

The Selena Gravesite is located inside Seaside Memorial Park in the 4300 block of Ocean Drive. The gates to the cemetery open and close at sunrise and sunset. Fans who visit often place fresh flowers on her grave and need to remember to remain quiet and respectful.

SELENA STATUE

This is the most visited and most famous Selena spot on the Corpus Christi bayfront, and is titled “Mirador de la Flor.” It is located in the 600 block of North Shoreline Boulevard.

