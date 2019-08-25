Quick Tips: Practicing in the Summer Heat

SAN ANTONIO - Central Catholic High School's Head Football Coach, Mike Santiago, gives us his 5 quick tips for practicing in the heat:

Hydrate Drink water 2-3 hours prior to practice Drink 8 oz (0.3 kg). of water 30 minutes before practice Drink water every 30 minutes during practice Finish up the day by drinking electrolytes

Acclimate 3-7 days before practice starts, get used to being outside in the heat Lightly exercise outdoors and stretch in a shady spot outside

Nutrition Eat a few salty foods before practice, such as pretzels or crackers

Rest Get 6-8 hours of sleep every night. The more, the better

Avoidance Stay away from caffeinated drinks, such as coffee or tea No soda No alcohol



