Spring break camp aims to lasso kids into rodeo career

SAN ANTONIO - Fewer athletes are competing in professional rodeo, mainly because fewer kids are being exposed to the sport, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officials said.

In effort to lasso more youngsters into the sport, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is hosting Rodeo Camp during spring break.

The camp allows would-be cowpokes to learn from professional rodeo contestants on what it takes to compete in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling and roping.

"This Rodeo Camp offers these young people the opportunity to come and learn. Learn the proper ways. Learn the proper techniques, so they can be safe and hopefully get excited about maybe one day being a competitor within the sport of rodeo," said Glen Boyd, of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Training devices, like bucking dummies, allow children who have never been around large animals to develop rodeo skills in a safe and fun way.

"Proper techniques. Where to set their feet. It's a bareback rider, and you're starting with a dummy. They can learn their correct body position, correct hand position, where to have their feet, where to have their toes out," Boyd said.

The Rodeo Camp will be held March 12-16 at Hidden Springs Youth Ranch in Converse.

Kids ages 8-18 can sign up for the free camp by clicking here. Space is limited, so sign up right away if you're interested.

Some registered camp attendees will have an opportunity to be a special guest at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

