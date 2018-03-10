Sebastien de la Cruz cast as Aladdin in upcoming dual-language Magik Theatre play

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's very own Sebastien de la Cruz was cast as Aladdin in an upcoming dual-language version of the Disney play, the Magik Theatre announced Friday.

De la Cruz is best known for his Star Spangled Banner performance at the NBA Finals and the TV show, "America's Got Talent."

The bilingual adaptation of Aladdin was last presented by the Magik Theatre in 2012.

There will be a special opening night performance on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. The play will be shown Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. from April 24 through June 2.

Tickets are $13.50 for adults and children, but, there are discounts for seniors, military and educators. Tickets can be purchased at MagikTheatre.org or through the box office at 210-227-2751.

Special Community Performances

Opening Night and Educator Day:

May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Educators receive a free ticket to Aladdin when they present an educator's ID. Educators will also receive 1.5 Continuing Professional Education credit hours for attending.

American Sign Language interpreted performance: May 5 at 2 p.m. The Magik Theatre is joined by Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theater community’s primary sign language interpreter, to offer at least one ASL interpreted performance for every production of the 2017-2018 season.

Sensory-friendly performance: May 19 at 2 p.m. During a Sensory-Friendly performance, lights and sound effects are softened, theater etiquette is relaxed, and all are accepted and welcomed. These performances are adjusted for accessibility, reaching people on the autism spectrum, those with cognitive disabilities, and families with very young children. Sponsored by University Health System.

Military and first responders performance: May 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. Magik appreciates all of the selfless heroes in the community who put their lives on the line. To celebrate them, active or retired members of the military and first responders with I.D. pay $5 per ticket for their entire party for this performance.

