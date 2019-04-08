Tickets to see Snoop Dogg in San Antonio as low as $20

SAN ANTONIO - Snoop Dogg is coming to the Alamo City in May for the first Essex Music & Art Festival at Essex Modern City and $20 tickets to the event are still up for grabs.

The festival will be held Saturday, May 11, and will feature a number of food trucks, street artists, alcohol vendors and music acts.

The event will be held at Essex Modern City at 51 Essex Street. The venue is a former wooden pallet warehouse that has been turned into an outdoor art gallery.

Tickets vary in price from $20 general admission to other package combos, such as the VIP open bar package that is $240.

