Recipe: Spicy watermelon paloma mocktail

Need a new drink to cool you off this summer?
H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has a tasty spicy watermelon paloma mocktail adults will love for a low-calorie refreshment.
Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.
Ingredients
2 fl ounces fresh grapefruit juice
2 tablespoons lime juice, fresh squeezed
2 slices of jalapeño, about .25 oz
1 fl ounce Barsmith Simple Syrup
2 tablespoons Tajin Seasoning
4 fl ounces H‑E‑B Watermelon Unsweetened Sparkling Water with Caffeine
Instructions
1. Add ice, grapefruit juice, lime juice, jalapeño and simple syrup in a shaker. Shake well.
2. Rim a rocks glass with Tajin seasoning, then fill with ice and add contents of shaker. Top with sparkling watermelon water.
3. Chef’s note: Add 2 fl ounces of tequila in step one to turn into a cocktail. Click here for the full recipe.
*To make this drink a true cocktail, swap out the sparkling water and use a Lone Star Agave Watermelon Seltzer.
