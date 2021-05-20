Recipe: Spicy watermelon paloma mocktail

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Need a new drink to cool you off this summer?

H-E-B chef Charlotte Samuel has a tasty spicy watermelon paloma mocktail adults will love for a low-calorie refreshment.

Ingredients

2 fl ounces fresh grapefruit juice

2 tablespoons lime juice, fresh squeezed

2 slices of jalapeño, about .25 oz

1 fl ounce Barsmith Simple Syrup

2 tablespoons Tajin Seasoning

4 fl ounces H‑E‑B Watermelon Unsweetened Sparkling Water with Caffeine

Instructions

1. Add ice, grapefruit juice, lime juice, jalapeño and simple syrup in a shaker. Shake well.

2. Rim a rocks glass with Tajin seasoning, then fill with ice and add contents of shaker. Top with sparkling watermelon water.

3. Chef’s note: Add 2 fl ounces of tequila in step one to turn into a cocktail. Click here for the full recipe.

*To make this drink a true cocktail, swap out the sparkling water and use a Lone Star Agave Watermelon Seltzer.

H-E-B Backyard Kitchen

