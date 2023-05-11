Monster truck driver rescues stranded vehicle

When tow trucks were occupied, a monster truck driver came to the rescue in Houston during flooding in April 2018.

This happened in five years ago and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had close to 960,000 views at the time this story was published.

The video shows the driver of a monster truck helping pull a delivery truck and its driver out of a heavily flooded area near a highway.

Eventually, the monster truck went on to help other stranded vehicles.