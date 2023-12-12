Building gingerbread houses for the holidays? Share with us your creations!

It’s a holiday tradition that was planted in the 1600s in Germany, but still is a passion of many around the world today.

Families all across the globe still make the decoration/construction of gingerbread houses an annual tradition, and in light of Tuesday being National Gingerbread House Day, we want to see your best creations!

Submit a photo of your gingerbread house here, and if you are still in the midst of building one or plan on doing so, also read below for best tips and practices on how to do so.

You can also share your own ideas and tips to making the perfect gingerbread house.

Let’s see who has the best creation out there and happy National Gingerbread House Day!

Best tips/practices for constructing a gingerbread house from scratch, according to The Pioneer Woman.

Make sure the dough used for cookies is sturdy, not soft. Dough specifically designed for gingerbread houses have no or little leavener so there isn’t as much puffiness.

Bake/cool cookies on flat surfaces. This helps the foundational pieces of a gingerbread house maintain the integrity of their shapes and not be crooked, which helps with assembly.

Use lots of icing and give it time to dry. Icing cements the walls and roof, so make sure to use lots of it and give it several hours — or even overnight — to dry.

Make sure pieces are cut properly. Using a gingerbread house template that you can print out and measure along the dough is a good way to make sure walls and the roof is even. A paring knife or X-Acto blade are useful to help cut clean lines.

Best tips/practices for decorating a gingerbread house out of a kit, according to Real Simple.