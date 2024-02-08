Rate the Super Bowl commercials: Watch the new ads coming to the big game!

This photo provided by Anheuser-Busch shows the Budweiser 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. The perennial Super Bowl advertiser is bringing back fan favorites the Clydesdales and a Labrador, in a nod to previous commercials that aired during advertising's biggest night. Ahead of Super Bowl 58, some advertisers are releasing ads early in the hope of capitalizing on the buzz leading up to the game. (Anheuser-Busch via AP)

As is usually the case, millions will be tuning in during Super Bowl Sunday to see all the twists, turns and creativity of some of the world’s best.

Oh, and the action on the football field should be great also.

The Super Bowl will once again be the big show for advertisers, and there is already a bunch of previews and trailers for commercials that will premiere during the game.

Below is a list of previews, and also, this is where you come in.

Which commercials are you looking most forward to watching? Click on the links below and give us your thoughts.