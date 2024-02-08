Rate the Super Bowl commercials: Watch the new ads coming to the big game!

As is usually the case, millions will be tuning in during Super Bowl Sunday to see all the twists, turns and creativity of some of the world’s best.
Oh, and the action on the football field should be great also.
The Super Bowl will once again be the big show for advertisers, and there is already a bunch of previews and trailers for commercials that will premiere during the game.
Below is a list of previews, and also, this is where you come in.
Which commercials are you looking most forward to watching? Click on the links below and give us your thoughts.