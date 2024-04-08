As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ‘96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.4 million students enrolled in public pre-K-12 schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

Recommended Videos

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Texas using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#30. Waxahachie Global High School

- Location: Waxahachie Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 391 (13:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#29. Memorial High School

- Location: Spring Branch Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,531 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#28. Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet School

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 468 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#27. Flower Mound High School

- Location: Lewisville Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,602 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#26. Alief Early College High School

- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 412 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#25. Cypress Woods High School

- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,185 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#24. Cypress Ranch High School

- Location: Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,549 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Highland Park High School

- Location: Highland Park Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,260 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#22. Cinco Ranch High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,475 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#21. Uplift North Hills Preparatory - High School

- Location: Uplift Education, TX - Enrollment: 494 (13:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#20. Kerr High School

- Location: Alief Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 790 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#19. Clear Horizons Early College High School

- Location: Clear Creek Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 416 (30:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#18. Meridian World School

- Location: Round Rock, TX - Enrollment: 1,679 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Clements High School

- Location: Fort Bend Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,488 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#16. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 781 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#15. Liberty High School

- Location: Frisco Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 1,936 (15:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus

- Location: BASIS Texas Charter Schools, TX - Enrollment: 976 (15:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#13. Coppell High School

- Location: Coppell Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,839 (15:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#12. Obra D. Tompkins High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,254 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#11. Vandegrift High School

- Location: Leander Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,723 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#10. Seven Lakes High School

- Location: Katy Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 3,582 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#9. Debakey H.S. for Health Prof

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 891 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#8. Westwood High IB World School

- Location: Round Rock Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,781 (16:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#7. Carroll Senior High School

- Location: Carroll Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 1,394 (14:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#6. Westlake High School

- Location: Eanes Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 2,823 (14:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#5. South Texas ISD Science Academy

- Location: South Texas Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 764 (13:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#4. Carnegie Vanguard High School

- Location: Houston Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 823 (22:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#3. Liberal Arts & Science Academy

- Location: Austin Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 1,309 (17:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#2. School of Science & Engineering

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 501 (18:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

Canva

#1. School for the Talented & Gifted

- Location: Dallas Independent School District, TX - Enrollment: 502 (19:1 student to teacher ratio) - Niche grade: Grade A+

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.