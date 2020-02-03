Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Steals Halftime Show: Here's What to Know About the Star's Mini-Me

One unexpected winner emerged from Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night and it wasn’t the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. Emme Maribel Muñiz rocked on stage alongside her mom Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the half time performance and arguably stole the show.

The 11-year-old songbird was joined by other kids as she belted out her mom's 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" in a surprise appearance that also featured special guests Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

Here’s what we know about the preteen sensation:

Her nickname is Lulu

Lopez shared a sweet photo on Instagram during a Super Bowl rehearsal with her daughter, captioned, "I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals."

She has sung alongside her mom several times

Emme appeared in Lopez's "Limitless" music video as her mom's younger self. She also joined her mom on tour, reportedly appearing on stage to perform "Limitless" alongside Lopez.

She and her brother, Max, sang at her mom's 50th birthday party.

Her dad is Marc Anthony

It's no surprise Emme can belt a tune on stage, especially considering that she's the daughter of not one, but two superstar singers. Anthony was Lopez's third husband, and the pair were married between 2004 and 2014 before Lopez began dating her current partner, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, in 2017.

Max is her twin

Emme and her twin brother Maximillion David Muñez, born on Feb. 22, 2008, are Lopez's only two biological children. They are often seen together on Lopez's Instagram page singing together, and they once even interviewed Lopez for her YouTube channel. Lopez and Anthony are still close friends and share parenting responsibilities despite their divorce and new partners.

