KSAT12 donates $25,000 to help San Antonians recover from devastating winter storms

SAN ANTONIO – The Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF) has started to spearhead and seek donations from the community for Let’s Help SA, an emergency fund to assist citizens in desperate need recover from last week’s devastating winter storms.

To help the community during this difficult time, KSAT12 recently donated $25,000 towards the Let’s Help SA fund.

“We at KSAT12 are part of this community and when our community hurts, so do we,” said Phil Lane, vice president and general manager of KSAT12. “We were all affected by this storm and our viewers stuck with us through it all. One way we can give back is by helping to put food on the table and get relief to those in need. By donating $25,000 to the “Let’s Help SA” project with Morgan’s Wonderland, we can help the city get back on the road to healing. We’re thankful for our loyal viewers who continue to Expect More from us every day, and we will continue to aim to meet their expectations.”

100% of proceeds will directly benefit three nonprofit organizations that are working to help citizens in desperate need of food, water, and shelter. These organizations are SAMMinistries, the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven for Hope.

Nonprofits receiving donations from Let’s Help SA

SAMMinistries’ mission is a homeless prevention, helping those at risk of becoming homeless attain self-sufficiency by offering – with dignity and compassion – shelter, housing and related services.

The San Antonio Food Bank provides food to those in need. With only a 2% overhead, 98% of donated resources go to help set the table for 120,000 individuals a week, a total that has swelled recently because of frigid weather and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. One dollar donated provides seven meals.

Haven for Hope provides, coordinates and delivers an efficient system of care for people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio.

The Let’s Help SA emergency fund will be open for donations through 11:59 pm this Sunday, February 28. All tax-deductible donations to LHSA will go directly to winter storm relief.

Donors are encouraged to donate online here, or can mail a check payable to Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF), 5223 David Edwards Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233 with the memo line noting “Let’s Help SA”.

“Our research indicates the greatest needs right now are food, water and shelter,” said Gordon Hartman, the driving force behind MWIF and creator of world-renowned Morgan’s Wonderland theme park. “To address these urgent needs, we have identified three local non-profits – the San Antonio Food Bank, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope – that can use LHSA funds to address the urgent needs of those in difficult circumstances. Resources of these three organizations are already stretched thin.”

Hartman said he hopes to collectively raise millions of dollars to help those in tough situations get back on their feet.

The first $500,000 in donations will be matched by The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, The Harvey E. Najim Family Foundation and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation.

“This is a great start, but we really need to raise millions to have a dramatic, positive impact for San Antonians in distress,” Hartman said.

A companion relief effort – SAWS’ Community Pipe Repair (CPR) Fund will help pay for urgently-needed plumbing repairs, said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“The CPR Fund will provide assistance for SAWS residential customers in Bexar County who suffered water pipe damage in their homes because of the recent winter weather event,” Nirenberg explained. “The Fund will be hosted by the San Antonio Area Foundation, and the repair program will be administered by SAWS until all funds are exhausted. The program will prioritize emergency pipe repair that risks causing harm to life, health or safety of the occupants.”

Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation wanted to take the lead in Let’s Help SA since the MWIF mission is inclusion.

MWIF, an outgrowth of the success of the world’s first theme park designed with individuals with special needs in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment, coordinates planning, fundraising and communication among Morgan’s Wonderland and other ventures to help those who deal with physical and cognitive special needs.

“We’ve been successful in helping children and adults with special needs, and we’re so grateful to San Antonio for helping us achieve our mission,” Hartman said. “Now, we’re stepping up to help our friends and neighbors in dire need right now because of the disastrous winter weather.”

To learn more about Let’s Help SA, click or tap here.

