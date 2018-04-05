Win A FREE CAR this weekend at CarFest

SAN ANTONIO - How would you like to win a FREE car?!

That's right, CarFest will be held this weekend at the Freeman Coliseum.

Thanks to several automotive professionals for giving back to the community this weekend, every two hours during CarFest, one car will be given away to a lucky winner!

A total of 10 cars will be given away Saturday and Sunday.

"Mark Colaw, founder of CarFest, said, "CarFest is a family-fun event that brings unity into the community. This is a totally free event."

You could even meet SA Live's multi-media journalist David Elder and KSAT's anchor Ursula Pari on Saturday as they help host the event!

CarFest features:

Live entertainment, Battle of the Bands

Food trucks

Chili and barbecue cook-off

Classic car show auction

CarFest will have a soft opening on Friday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The main events for CarFest will be held April 7-8 at the Freeman Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit CarfestSA.org or call 210-831-0874.

