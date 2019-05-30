'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor booked for Celebrity Fan Fest in SA

Lee Pace is best known for his role in the Marvel universe as Ronan the Accuser.

Prior to his Marvel role, Pace was most recognized for his work in “The Hobbit” film trilogy portraying the role of Thranduil the Elven King

Pace is scheduled to appear June 15 and 16 alongside fellow Marvel universe actors Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner and Benedict Wong.

Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:

Jason Momoa

Amber Heard

Jeremy Renner

Anthony Mackie

Dolph Lundgren

Graham McTavish

Ray Fisher

Alexandra Shipp

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Robert Wuhl

Clare Kramer

Walter Koenig

Joe Flanigan

Robert Picardo

Butch Patrick

Fred Savage

Benedict Wong

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

