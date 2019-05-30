'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor booked for Celebrity Fan Fest in SA

Lee Pace is best known for his role in the Marvel universe as Ronan the Accuser.
Prior to his Marvel role, Pace was most recognized for his work in “The Hobbit” film trilogy portraying the role of Thranduil the Elven King
Pace is scheduled to appear June 15 and 16 alongside fellow Marvel universe actors Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner and Benedict Wong.
Celebrities confirmed for June's comic convention include:
- Jason Momoa
- Amber Heard
- Jeremy Renner
- Anthony Mackie
- Dolph Lundgren
- Graham McTavish
- Ray Fisher
- Alexandra Shipp
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Robert Wuhl
- Clare Kramer
- Walter Koenig
- Joe Flanigan
- Robert Picardo
- Butch Patrick
- Fred Savage
- Benedict Wong
Celebrity Fan Fest will take place June 14-16, at Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall, giving fans the chance to meet and take photos with celebrities, check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.
