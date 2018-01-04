13 people escape house fire

SAN ANTONIO - On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen people escaped a house fire without injury.

The 13 people were inside a home on Kensington Avenue, just east of Interstate 10, when the fire broke out.

Unlike the previous fires San Antonio firefighters have responded to in recent days, this one was not weather related.

Firefighters said it appears someone in the house was smoking near an oxygen tube that may have become disconnected.

By the time crews arrived, there was heavy smoke showing from the front and side of the home.

No one was injured, but the home is considered a total loss.

