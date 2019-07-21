15-year-old shot at West side party

SAN ANTONIO - Shots fired at a West side party wounded a 15-year-old and police are now searching for the shooter.

The trouble started at the party on Vera Cruz Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the teen and others were leaving the party when someone fired shots at the SUV the boy was in.

Investigators say one of those shots struck the victim in the abdomen.

They say the others then drove the boy to a paint store in the 1000 block of South Frio and called for help.

Police say emergency medical services transported the victim to University Hospital in serious condition.

At last report, the shooter had not been found.

