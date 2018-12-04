16-year-old boy shot during home break-in, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-boy showed up at his home with gunshot wounds he suffered during a break-in at a residence, San Antonio police said.

The shooting victim arrived at his home around 10:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Burning Sunrise Drive with a gunshot wound to his arm and side, police said. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the wounds were non-life-threatening.

The victim did not cooperate with police, but officers were able to piece together what happened with help from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 7900 block of Caballo Canyon, where a homeowner said he shot at a group of boys, police said.

A deputy went to the home on Burning Sunrise, where he found the victim and took another teenager into custody, police said.

Police said the group of boys who were involved in the break-in were reported missing about a week ago and are considered runaways.

There is no word if the homeowner who shot the teen will face charges.

