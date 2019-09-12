2 hurt, 1 critically, in crash on San Antonio's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday in a two-car crash on San Antonio's West Side, officials said.

The driver of a black car veered off in the 5200 block of Rogers Road, went onto a grassy median and then struck a light pole, investigators said.

The car then ended up in the southbound lanes of Rogers Road and hit a truck.

The car's driver was taken to University Hospital. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, as well, but is expected to survive.

Authorities are checking to see if weather factored into the crash.

