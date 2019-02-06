2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman were killed and two women were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the city's South Side.

Police Chief William McManus said witnesses told officers that a man kicked in the door and opened fire inside a unit at the Robins Nest Apartments at 538 Hot Wells Blvd. around 8:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the surviving victims.

At least one of the victims lived at the apartment complex, McManus said.

The shooting doesn't appear to be random, but police didn't have an immediate motive, McManus said.

Police didn't have a description of the shooter other than he was a man about 6 feet tall, McManus said.

