2 people, including teen, hospitalized after San Antonio crash, police say

San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO - At least two people, including a teenager, were hospitalized after a crash Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the driver of a four-door, silver Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on Cable Ranch Road at about 4:30 p.m. when the driver proceeded into oncoming traffic at Marbach Road.

The driver of a Ford pickup was heading west on Marbach Road when the pickup struck the Jetta, police said.

A male teenager who was in the Jetta was ejected from the vehicle. Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

The driver of the Ford suffered serious injuries and was also taken to University Hospital, police said.

There were three other people in the Jetta who did not require transport, police said.

The accident is under investigation. Police said there is currently no suspicion of intoxication.

