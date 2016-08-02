Defenders: ‘Pokemon Go’ players could find themselves near high-risk sex offenders

SAN ANTONIO – Gotta catch ‘em all.

That’s the slogan and the goal of the game that seems inescapable this summer. Players nationwide are exploring neighborhoods, parks and other areas where might not normally venture to catch characters in the game.

Pokestops are where players want to be. They’re random locations -- often neighborhood landmarks -- that pop up on a player's phone using GPS.

Pokestops are noted in blue on the map while sex offender locations are in red.

There are also “lures" in the game, which are features users can buy to attract more Pokemon characters, and, in turn, players to a certain location.

"The questions we've been getting the most is ‘How would we know a sex offender is in our environment,’” said Shannon Jones, manager of the sex offender program with Bexar County Adult Probation.

“Its not the big bad wolf of the corner,” Jones said. “It's an every day person.”

"Pokemon Go" is the latest in the Adult Probation Department's never-ending effort to keep up with social networking technology.

“This isn’t a parenting tool,” Jones said. “You don’t just give your kid a phone and say ‘Here you go, go outside and play.’”

The KSAT 12 Digital Team mapped the locations of Poke Stops throughout San Antonio and the addresses of high risk sex offenders found of the Texas Department of Public Safety registry.

While the "Pokemon Go" platform may be new, concerns about children interacting with strangers through online social networking applications is not.

“The reality is -- be safe, be aware, know where you’re going, pay attention to your surroundings,” Jones said. “That's the very best preventative tool you can use.”

In July, a man was stabbed after claims he and a friend drove to a parking lot on San Antonio’s South Side to play the game.

Sex offenders not under supervision are allowed on social networking sites and applications, including "Pokemon Go."

San Antonio police have not seen any confirmed negative impact from the game locally, but they are warning players and parents to be aware of potential dangers.

“There's always the possibility that somebody is going to use it in a way that it wasn’t intended to be used,” said SAPD Sgt. Jesse Salame. “For the adults, you have to take some responsibility and be aware of your surroundings. And for parents whose kids are playing this game, they need to be aware of who they’re interacting with.”

From the professionals to the players, common sense advice no matter your level in the game.

“Parents have to be cognizant of what is really going on in their environment,” Jones said. “That's how we protect our kids.”

The KSAT 12 Defenders reached out to Niantic Labs, maker of “Pokemon Go,” for comment but have not yet received a response.