Suspect charged with stabbing security guard at Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note (May 6, 2025): The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced that Travis Cobb’s 25-year prison sentence has been dismissed.
On May 6, 2025, the district attorney’s office said Cobb was “wrongfully convicted” of an armed robbery at a Walmart in July 2017.
Below is the original story from Aug. 1, 2017.
San Antonio police have arrested a man they say stabbed a security guard at a Walmart.
39-year-old Travis Cobb is accused of trying to shoplift on July 22 at the Walmart located on Bandera Road.
Police said that when a security guard tried to stop him, Cobb attacked the man, cutting him with a razor across his arms and body.
Cobb then ran from the scene, police said.
Police said an off-duty Bexar County Deputy applied a tourniquet to the security guard, likely saving his life.
Cobb has been charged with aggravated robbery.