Skip to main content
Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

News

Suspect charged with stabbing security guard at Walmart

Travis Cobb, 39, has been taken into custody

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local
No description found

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note (May 6, 2025): The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office announced that Travis Cobb’s 25-year prison sentence has been dismissed.

On May 6, 2025, the district attorney’s office said Cobb was “wrongfully convicted” of an armed robbery at a Walmart in July 2017.

Recommended Videos

Below is the original story from Aug. 1, 2017.

San Antonio police have arrested a man they say stabbed a security guard at a Walmart.

39-year-old Travis Cobb is accused of trying to shoplift on July 22 at the Walmart located on Bandera Road.

Police said that when a security guard tried to stop him, Cobb attacked the man, cutting him with a razor across his arms and body.

Cobb then ran from the scene, police said.

Police said an off-duty Bexar County Deputy applied a tourniquet to the security guard, likely saving his life.

Cobb has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS