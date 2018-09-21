Watch all of KSAT’s coverage from the 1,700-mile journey along the U.S.-Mexico border

KSAT is traveling 1,700 miles along the U.S., Mexican border from Brownsville to San Diego to tell the stories about the people who live there and what the recent political climate has done to their day-to-day lives.

Our team is also interviewing law enforcement officials, nonprofits and migrants who have crossed the border.

Want to know more? Follow along each day as we update these stories:

DAY 1

See where Tiffany Huertas and Adrian Garcia are headed on the map

Immigrant surrenders to Border Patrol on camera; officials commend ‘zero tolerance policy’

READ: Migrant father pens heartfelt letter after separated from daughter

DAY 2

Rio Grande Valley landowners living along the border share experiences with immigrants

DAY 3

Undocumented mothers say they left violence; now fearing deportation

Fear of violence, deportation back in hometown haunts undocumented immigrants

DAY 4

Deadline nears for migrant children to be reunited with parents

Billboards pushing for migrant family reunifications as deadline nears

DAY 5

Deadline arrives for US to reunite migrant families following ‘zero-tolerance' policy

El Paso shelter offers hospitality to reunited migrant families

Catholic Charities CEO: Reunification of separated families has been learning experience

DAY 6

How Border Patrol is combating drug cartels, illegal activity from Ciudad Juaréz

How officials identify deceased immigrants found along US-Mexico border

PICS: Arizona Sheriff shares images of drug cartel tunnels found in border town

DAY 7

Nonprofit organization receiving teddy bears for migrant children separated from families

Volunteers hike deadly desert mountains to place water for migrants

Families separated at border reunite briefly in San Diego park

