Barrientes Vela appoints treasurer, officially enters race for Bexar County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO – Former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has appointed a campaign treasurer and entered the race to become Bexar County Sheriff, according to paperwork filed with the county elections department.

Barrientes Vela, who was formerly removed as constable last week, becomes the seventh candidate to file the necessary paperwork to run.

The former constable was removed from office Wednesday after a district judge dismissed her lawsuit attempting to block county officials from installing her replacement.

Barrientes Vela triggered the state's resign-to-run law Sept. 23, when she told a KSAT 12 reporter that she planned to run for sheriff in 2020.

The announcement was made as the FBI and Texas Rangers carried out a 10-hour raid inside the constable's Northwest Side offices.

The law stipulates that elected officials who announce plans for another office with more than 13 months left in their current term automatically forfeit their seat.

Barrientes Vela has appointed her husband, Carlos Vela, as her treasurer.

He served in the same capacity during her 2016 campaign for constable.

A Defenders investigation last week revealed that Barrientes Vela used agency resources to search for a luxury sport utility vehicle stolen from her husband’s car lot late last year.