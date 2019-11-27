Visiting North Central Thousand Oaks, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a facial care spot to a tattoo shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Central Thousand Oaks, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Face By Jean

PHOTO: Face by jean/YELP

Topping the list is skin care and facial grooming spot Face By Jean. Located at 2540 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 104, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

The skin care spot specializes in facials, waxing/threading and microblading services. Brazilians, full leg and bikini waxes are available for female clients.

2. Thrift Town

PHOTO: chris a./YELP

Next up is Thrift Town, an outpost of the well-established thrift store chain situated at 2864 Thousand Oaks Drive. With four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Here you'll find a wide variety of gently used and pre-owned items, such as clothes, furniture, toys, home decor pieces and vintage items.

3. Mr. Lucky's Tattoo

Photo: angeline f./Yelp

Tattoo parlor Mr. Lucky's Tattoo is another top choice. Yelpers give the shop, located at 2856 Thousand Oaks Drive, 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

The tattoo artists at Mr. Lucky's all have experience creating custom pieces and doing touch-ups in a wide variety of tattoo styles.

