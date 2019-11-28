AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and first lady Cecilia Abbott delivered Thanksgiving meals in Austin to those in need.

Abbott visited several homes with Meals on Wheels and then delivered meals to the temporary camping space for people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

“I am grateful to see so many Texans helping those in need celebrate on this day of thanks,” said Gov. Abbott. “The selflessness of these volunteers does not go unnoticed and serves as a testament to the Texas spirit. Cecilia and I wish everyone across the Lone Star State a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving.”

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is one of the largest meal-delivery organizations in the state. The governor’s office said the organization distributes 3,000 meals each business day to home-bound older adults and people with disabilities.