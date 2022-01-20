37º

High school football team shovels snow for neighbors in lieu of workout

Tradition was started by previous coach

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – A football team in Pennsylvania is getting kudos on social media for their weightlifting workout alternative.

Brian Delallo, the head football coach at Bethel Park High School, canceled the team’s weightlifting workout this week due to inclement weather and told the players to shovel snow instead.

“Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money - that’s our Monday workout,” Delallo tweeted.

He told Penn-Live Patriot News that he isn’t the first coach to assign snow shoveling and that the tradition was actually started a decade earlier by a previous coach.

“It’s about community, we talk about it in our program all the time,” Delallo told WTAE. “This is another chance we have to go out and interact with our community in a positive way and show them that they’re important to us.”

One of the neighbors who had her driveway shoveled returned the favor.

When she was told the teenagers would be shoveling her driveway for free, she donated money to the school’s football program.

