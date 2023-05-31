78º

LIVE

News

Correction: Twitter-Fidelity story

Associated Press

Tags: Technology, Business, Elon Musk
FILE - Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In a story published May 31, 2023, about Twitter and Fidelity, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Fidelity valued its stake in Twitter at $6.55 billion. It’s worth $6.5 million. The holding is part of the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, not Fidelity Investments overall. Fidelity is privately held, not public, but is required by the SEC to regularly disclose its holdings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.