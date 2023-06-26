Some tips on how to stay hydrated for the summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Staying hydrated is vital for keeping our bodies healthy.

The adequate amount of water recommended per day is to drink half of your body weight in ounces. If you weigh 120 pounds, you should drink 60 ounces of water per day, which is roughly four 16 ounce water bottles.

However, studies show that a third to a half of older adults are dehydrated, which can be detrimental to their health. But did you know you can hydrate with what’s on your plate, and not just what’s in your cup?

Registered dietician at the University of Central Florida Shante Jeune says eating fruits and veggies are a great way to get water intake.

“As far as fruits is concerned, we have high water content fruits being watermelon, cantaloupe, and even berries, like strawberries. As far as vegetables, a popular one is cucumbers, that has mostly 90% water in it,” Jeune said.

If you’re not a fan of eating fruits and veggies on their own, you can blend them into a smoothie. You can also infuse your water with refreshing foods like cucumber, lemon, and mint.

Remember, not all liquids are created equal. Skim milk has 91% water content. Coconut water is 95%. While whole milk is 87% water.

“You can have fun with hydration. It’s not just strictly having water or ice water,” Jeune said.

Some drinks and foods can be dehydrating. When it’s hot outside, stay clear of alcohol, coffee, asparagus, salty foods, and high protein diets.

High protein diets can cause you to end up chronically dehydrated as your body has to use more water to metabolize it.