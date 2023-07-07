13th Floor Haunted House looking to hire 150 ghouls and goblins in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s still summer but scary season will be here before we know it — and hopefully, it will bring some cooler weather along with it.

San Antonio’s premier haunted house, 13th Floor, is looking to hire 150 ghouls and goblins to fill positions like cashiers, event staff members, security and scare actors.

No acting or haunted house experience is required but applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply.

All that is required is a genuine enthusiasm for all things Halloween and a readiness to learn from the seasoned haunted house experts, 13th Floor officials said.

To schedule an in-person audition or submit your application visit 13thfloorsanantonio.com/application.

“This season at the 13th Floor San Antonio is going to be out of this world! We’re taking it to the next level with new sets, hypnotizing special effects, and much more,” said 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio Performance Manager Donovan Guzman.

“All we need now is a team that can help make our vision a reality,” Guzman said.