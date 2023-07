SAN ANTONIO – You can celebrate 7-Eleven’s coolest day of the year with a free Slurpee on Tuesday.

If you want to “fill freely” on 7/11 (It’s 7-Eleven Day - get it?) then all you have to do is download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app and you’ll get a free small Slurpee when you scan your app at checkout.

“Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups with your favorite flavor (or flavors),” a press release says.