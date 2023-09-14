Video shows TSA agents allegedly stealing from passengers at security checkpoints

A newly released video from the Miami International Airport shows Transportation Security Administration agents stealing from travelers who are going through security checkpoints.

TSA agents Josue Gonzalez, 20, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were arrested in July on theft charges along with a third agent who later had their charge dismissed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, according to NBC Miami.

Now, more than two months after Gonzalez and Williams were accused of stealing from passengers’ purses and bags, the airport released video of the alleged thefts. That video can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

Part of the footage shows Gonzalez fidgeting with a passenger’s bag as he follows the bag down the conveyor belt attempting to open the zipper.

WSVN reported that the pair were involved in the scheme for months and in one incident a passenger reported that they had $600 in cash missing from their bag.

A TSA spokesperson told WSVN that the “Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace.”

“We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to [Miami-Dade Police], and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable,” the spokesperson said.

According to WSVN, Gonzalez made a deal with prosecutors for his charges to be dropped. That deal is still pending and Gonzalez must meet certain requirements.

The case against Williams is still pending, court records show.