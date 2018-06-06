30-year development plan proposed to grow, revitalize city of Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - A 30-year plan to grow and develop the city of Kerrville is being brought to life, and residents are hoping to keep the city up-to-date with the changing times, while maintaining the city's vintage charm.

Members of the community offered input Tuesday to create projects to benefit the city.

Fast Facts:

The development projects are aimed at meeting the need of the growing population.

The projects will create new shopping centers, businesses and jobs

They will revitalizing historic areas, while maintaining vintage charm.

Funding will come from a mixture of public and private sources

The plan is slated to end in 2050.

What Kerrville residents and leaders are saying:

“We know that we're going to grow, so why not be in the driver’s seat,” said Mark McDaniel, Kerrville city manager. “We’re also seeing a change in demographics in terms of race and choice of lifestyles, and so I think the community is open to all that.”

“(I’d like to see) probably a little more shopping centers and stuff,” said Elsa Villarreal, Kerrville resident.

Additional Facts:

The first public hearing on the development plan is set for at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Kerrville City Hall. The second meeting is at 6 p.m. June 12.

To read the full draft of the comprehensive plan, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.