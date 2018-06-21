82 immigrant children housed in San Antonio Catholic Charities shelters

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly two dozen immigrant children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border are being housed in San Antonio at Catholic Charities shelters.

An official with Catholic Charities confirmed that a total of 82 immigrant children are currently in the shelters.

Of those, 22 were separated from their families at the border, the official said.

KSAT's Courtney Friedman will sit down with Antonio Fernandez, director of Catholic Charities, Thursday afternoon to get more details and clarify what will happen to the children next.

Fernandez was in Washington D.C. this week where he participated in a national Catholic Charities press conference denouncing the practice of separating children from their families. That press conference was held before President Trump's Executive Order was announced.

