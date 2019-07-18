Annual Green Chile Festival brings limited menu items to Chuy's

SAN ANTONIO - Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's is getting ready to celebrate the company's 31st annual Green Chile Festival which will kick off Aug. 12 and continue through Sept. 1.

Every year for the last three decades, Chuy's has introduced limited-time menu items made with fresh green chiles from Hatch, New Mexico.

“This is the only time of the year that we release new menu items and it’s because we’re completely obsessed with Hatch green chiles,” Vice President of Marketing Ashley Ingle said. “They are unlike any pepper, meaning each dish is distinct and packed with flavor. There’s a dish for everyone who’s willing to branch out and try something new.”

This year's new menu offerings:

1. Pork Belly Tacos, with jicama and red cabbage slaw and a green chile pineapple pico, served on blue corn tortillas.

2. Fired Up Steak Enchiladas made with fajita steak rolled in corn tortillas and covered in spicy red and green chile sauces.

3. Pablo’s Enchiladas, made with hand-pulled chicken and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and covered in Pablo’s Cream Sauce, spiced up with green chiles and poblano peppers.

4. Green Chile Special Combo – your choice of two: a Fired Up Steak Enchilada, Pablo’s Enchilada or a chicken chile relleno with green chile sauce.

Green chiles are an annual crop and are only picked during their peak season, starting in August. This year, over 3.5 million pounds of peppers from Hatch, New Mexico, will be harvested for Chuy’s restaurants, according to a press release.

