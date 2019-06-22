Argument outside Lily's Kings Lounge ends with two people shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say a man and a woman were both shot in the leg after an argument in the parking lot of Lily's Kings Lounge.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Whitewood Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, both victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators don't have much information to go on but are hoping to interview the victims at the hospital to learn more.

No arrests have been made in this case.

