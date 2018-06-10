As many as 40 residents of NE Side apartment complex displaced due to fire

SAN ANTONIO - As many as 40 residents of a Northeast Side apartment complex are displaced after a fire started between the first and second floors of a three-story building.

Firefighters said the fire started at the Whispering Hills Apartments in the 13600 block of O'Connor Road Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire was difficult to fight because it started in between the two floors.

Battalion Capt. Carl Ticer said that approximately 40 residents will be displaced if crews are unable to restore power to the building and that 20 residents will be displaced if power is restored.

Ticer said preliminarily findings indicate the fire was electrical, but arson investigators were called out to confirm.

