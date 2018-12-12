ATM stolen from Northwest Side Walmart Neighborhood Market

SAN ANTONIO - An ATM was stolen from a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the city's Northwest Side overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The theft occurred around 2 a.m. at the store located on FM 1560 near Shaenfield Road, which is found not far from Loop 1604.

According to deputies, four men broke into the store through the front door and stole the ATM. The suspects then fled in a box truck following the theft, deputies said.

Deputies on scene did not identify the men but did say they are using a helicopter to search for them. The investigation into the break-in and theft is ongoing.

