Auto theft ring with Mexican cartel ties spanned as far as San Antonio, Laredo police say

LAREDO - Authorities in Laredo have broken up an alleged car theft ring with ties to a Mexican cartel, but believe one of the suspects who remains at large could be hiding in San Antonio.

Investigators with the Laredo Police Department said a two-month investigation into the ring revealed that cars were being stolen from cities as far away as San Antonio.

According to Laredo PD, the group would steal the cars and take them into Mexico for the cartels to use. All but one of the four members of the alleged car theft ring were arrested.

Abraham Ahumada Jr. has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for felony theft of property. He's known to frequent the San Antonio area.

Laredo police said eight cars were stolen and that two of the cars were stolen out of San Antonio -- a Ford Mustang and a Focus.

Authorities said in at least two of the eight cases, the driver left the keys to the car in the vehicle. Laredo PD advises drivers to never leave car keys in any vehicle, especially if the car is not locked in a garage.

The following individuals were arrested and named in a release:

Israel Sanchez is charged with theft of property.

Cesar Bustamante is charged with two counts of theft of motor vehicle

Arutro Ayala is charged with theft of property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

