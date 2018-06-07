Badly decomposed body found on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A badly decomposed body was found on the city’s West Side.

The body was found around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Tellez Avenue in a creek ravine by a homeowner who lives nearby.

Police said the body, who was possibly of a man in his late 20s or early 30s, had advanced decomposition, meaning it may have been there for about two to three days.

Authorities said the person may have been shot or stabbed, but the body is too decomposed to tell.

The medical examiner’s office will have to confirm the identity and official cause of death.

