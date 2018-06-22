BCSO: Man arrested at job after touching girl, 13, inappropriately in her bedroom

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a San Antonio man who authorities said touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately inside her bedroom Friday morning.

BCSO spokeswoman Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said Juan Chavez, 37, was later taken into custody at his job, which is located in Northwest Bexar County.

Gonzalez said investigators are currently working to see if there are other victims being that Chavez has come in contact with another girl who is the same age as the victim.

"Investigators are going to do an assessment and make contact and coordinate with ChildSafe to make sure that we do everything we can so that other victims who may have been victimized to come forward and feel comfortable to tell their story," Gonzalez said.

Chavez also had an unrelated active warrant for assault on family violence, BCSO said.

Gonzalez said the case should serve as a reminder for parents to be vigilant in their children’s lives.

"Talk to your children, don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to take your child to ChildSafe," she said. "If you suspect they are a victim and they are not talking to you, there are forensic experts there that can interview the child."

Chavez is being charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.