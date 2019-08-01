BCSO: Man shot gets vehicle stuck trying to drive to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the neck in Northeast Bexar County overnight.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Woodlake Parkway, not far from Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to deputies, the victim first tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was unable to get out of the complex after getting his vehicle stuck.

Deputies said a family member drove the man to the hospital, where he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the shooter was not released.

