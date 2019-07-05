Bexar County deputy constable arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County deputy constable was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Thursday morning.

Hieu Biu, 29, was arrested at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-35.

A public information officer with Bexar County confirmed Biu's employment as a deputy constable. He was hired by the county in November 2018.

The deputy constable is on administrative leave, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation into the arrest.

