Bexar County Juvenile Probation awarded $230K federal grant to combat gang activity

SAN ANTONIO - A hefty federal grant is going toward helping combat gang activity in Bexar County.

The $230,000 grant was awarded to Bexar County Juvenile Probation, which focuses on getting youth away from gangs.

The funds will be awarded over a three-year period. They will be used to support intensive individual and family counseling for teens in gangs or at high risk of gang involvement.

Judge Carlos Quezada, of the 289th District, said the program also includes youth enrichment activities, as well as biweekly meetings with a judge.

