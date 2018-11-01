Bicyclist rescued after being swept away in high-waters along Leon Creek

SAN ANTONIO - A terrifying ordeal turned out OK after an 18-year-old was rescued from high-waters by San Antonio emergency crews early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. on some bike trails near Leon Creek on the city's Northwest Side.

Authorities say the man was riding his bike on his way to work when he got caught up in the high water and was swept away.

Officials said the man had a cellphone and used it to call for help. Rescue workers kept the man on the phone while trying to locate him, signaling to him with their sirens.

Firefighters were able to find and rescue the man near Ebert Road and Bandera Road just before they launched boats and four-wheelers. His bike was also pulled out of the water.

Emergency crews checked the man, who works at FedEx, at the scene. He is expected to recover.

