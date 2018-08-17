Big closure at 281/1604 intersection this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There will be a major road closure on the north side Saturday. TxDOT crews will close the frontage roads of U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 1604 from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You'll probably want to avoid the intersection altogether if you can, but if you must travel through the intersection, TxDOT explained the detours on its blog.

There will also be closures in the area next weekend. TxDOT crews are planning to close the center and right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 281 from Donella to Sonterra Boulevard starting Aug. 25 at 3 a.m. to Aug. 27 at 5 a.m.

