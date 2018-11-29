Breakdown Booth: KSAT's Dillon Collier breaks down cancer charity theft case story

This week on the Nightbeat, KSAT brought you an update on a story about a woman who pleaded guilty in a cancer charity theft case.

Investigative reporter Dillon Collier was in the courtroom during her sentencing. He stepped into the Breakdown Booth to share the story behind the story.

What is Breakdown Booth?

KSAT News at 9 features a segment called Breakdown Booth, where reporters and KSAT content creators open up about stories that affected them or taught them something important. It offers a closer, more personal look at the issues shaping our community.

