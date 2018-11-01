Brighton Center breaks ground for new campus

SAN ANTONIO - The Brighton Center on Thursday broke ground for a new campus.

The Harvey E. Najim Early Childhood Campus will allow Brighton Center, which provides developmental and educational services for students 5 years and younger with disabilities, to double in size from 14,000 square feet to 28,000 square feet.

The expansion will include a library, sensory room, art center and computer room.

Najim, who donated $1.5 million for the expansion, said his financial success doesn't belong to him and he is more than happy to give it back to people who need it.

"I don't need it and I don't want it. I have nothing on my bucket list other than to help all these kids," Najim said.

H-E-B, Valero, Whataburger, Capital Group, Explore USA RV, Frost Bank and Overland Partners also invested in the project.

"It's incredible. We really don't know where we'd be without them," said Mary Rudy, whose 5-year-old daughter attends the school. "They just give us so much support and love and encouragement and tell us she can move mountains and she'll go places."

The center is expected to be complete in about two years, Brighton Center CEO Kim Jefferies said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.