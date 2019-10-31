City Council approves millions in incentives for two projects expected to bring 1,200 jobs

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council approved more than $13 million worth of incentives for a truck manufacturing plant and a bakery that are estimated to bring a combined 1,200 jobs to the San Antonio area.

Navistar, a heavy truck manufacturer, plans to break ground this year on a new manufacturing facility near Mitchell Lake and U.S. 281 on the South Side. Meanwhile, FGF Brands, Texas, which was formerly known as Hill Country Bakery, plans to relocate and expand its San Antonio presence with a new business campus and bakery near State Highway 151 and South Callaghan Road.

Both companies plan to add roughly 600 jobs over the coming years.

As part of its incentive package, Navistar will receive 10 years of tax abatements worth about $7 million, $200,000 in city development fee waivers, $300,000 in San Antonio Water System fee waivers and up to $750,000 in grant money for fees associated with water infrastructure improvement.

The FGF incentives deal with both CAPLINK, USA, Inc., which will own the land and the building, and FGF, LLC, which will own the equipment and will run the bakery operations.

Their incentive package also provides for 10 years of tax abatement valued at $4.5 million, $150,000 in city fee waivers and $300,000 in SAWS fee waivers. It also provides a $500,000 Workforce Development Training Grant.

